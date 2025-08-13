Stockton community helps send young cancer survivor to his first-ever Raiders game

A 12-year-old cancer survivor and huge Las Vegas Raiders fan is on his way to his first-ever game this weekend thanks to helping hands from the Stockton community.

Junior Aguilar was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, a little under a year ago.

"I think it made us even closer because it hit us hard," said mom Jessica Barkett. "To finally be over, and have it be done, it's a blessing."

Now, he's gearing up for a trip to Vegas to see the silver and black and to celebrate his recent birthday.

Andy Coronado and his team set everything up, calling on the Raiders and the Raider Bus to honor Aguilar for his fight. It wasn't only a surprise for him, but also for the entire family.

Aguilar will be front row on Saturday for the Raiders' preseason match against their former Bay Area rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

"The surprise is, Junior and Mom are going. We got some more tickets, Dad and all the other kids are going too," said Coronado.

Coronado said he met Aguilar at a celebration about four months ago when he was coming off chemotherapy.

"I had heard they've never been to a game before, so I said, 'Let's get them to a game,' " he said.

The family will be sitting right next to the players' tunnel, and organizers say the family's hotel will have a full view of Allegiant Stadium.

"Anything a mom could ask for, especially a mom with a lot of kids, who aren't able to do this for their kids, and for them to be able to do this for us? We're excited," Barkett said. "Definitely a memory to remember forever for sure."

Aguilar said he's really looking forward to watching Maxx Crosby, his favorite Raider, and hopefully watching a silver and black win in person for the first time.