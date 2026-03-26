Stockton community packs town hall to demand action on violence

Stockton residents say they are fed up with violence in their city — and are pushing for action.

At "Common Unity: A People's Town Hall" held at Victory in Praise Church, about 100 people — including elected officials, community leaders and residents — gathered to demand solutions and outline next steps.

Faith in the Valley's Richard Stoekl said topics of discussion would center on "community voice through story and data, present clear demands for investment and accountability, and engage elected officials and secure public commitments."

During the event, attendees were handed candles and asked who had been impacted by violence or knew someone who would benefit from youth programs. Nearly the entire room raised their candles.

"I think the town hall tonight, after the shooting that happened last November, really shook our whole entire community," Nikki Chan Sunga, Empowering Marginalized Asian Communities (EMAC) executive director, said. "We saw the gaps that we've been yelling, screaming, fighting about for years, and we want to make sure that we still bring our people together."

For Stocktonians, stopping the violence in their city is why an event like this at Victory in Praise Church is essential, bringing a diverse array of community groups together.

"A lot of times when people think of immigration, or think of deportation, or think of gun violence, gang violence, they don't think of our AAPI folks," Chan Sunga said. "We're often left in the cracks. So that's where…really our organization came through."

Chan Sunga is proud to be from Stockton.

"My blood, sweat, and tears are here in the city," she said. "My grandpa was actually one of the first Filipino field workers. He was a captain of their team. He planned people's funerals. He was helping people get their papers. He was striking for better pay, better rights. And funny enough, I'm doing the same exact thing he is. So this city, the community, my family is rooted here."

For organizers, the message was clear: collaboration is key.

"We want to make sure that our word gets out," Chan Sunga said. "We want to make sure that our elected officials are working with us and collaborating with us, that we're not working in silos, that if we're going to keep Stockton safe, we're going to be in this together."

Tony and Natalie June, Stockton natives and leaders of New Greater Love Church, said the solution includes investing in youth, education and stronger family support systems.

Natalie June, who has worked in education in Stockton for more than 25 years, emphasized unity.

"We're not always going to be able to see things eye to eye, but we can come together and we can reason together as a community to make our shared environment a better place," she said.

For some, the issue is personal. Amado Cintron, a Stockton resident and volunteer with Red Rabbit Advocacy, said the organization supported him after he relapsed.

Cintron said supporting young people must be a priority.

"If they're surrounded by drugs and gangs and all that stuff, then what is their future going to look like?" Cintron said.

Chan Sunga said that means listening to the community and directing funding toward programs that support youth and families early, rather than reacting after crimes occur.