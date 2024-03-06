New Stockton charter school focuses on creating community leaders

STOCKTON — A new charter school in Stockton is recruiting students for next fall semester. The principal is a Stockton native who has returned home to make a difference in his community with a curriculum focused on creating community leaders.

"Growing up here and going to school here, the narrative was get your education and leave and we wanted to change that," Phillip Hon said.

Hon is a product of Stockton schools. He is the son of immigrants who went on to study at Stanford and return to the University of the Pacific to earn his master's before leaving for a career as a school administrator in Hawaii.

"And in Hawaii, it's a lot about place-based learning," Hon said. "Loving land and community and I felt that was something missing in Stockton, so I wanted to bring that gift by launching this school."

His dream-unbound community charter school is tuition-free targeting fourth through seventh graders. The model was born out of the pandemic.

"We feel like kids haven't had the opportunity to connect with community, connect with each other," Hon said. "Our learning approach is super hands-on and engaging and we feel like this builds student leadership and agency."

What students learn in English, math, science and social studies, they apply to a weekly community experience with community partners.

"They have held their own makers made market," Hon said. "Where they sell their own crafts and products. They participated in yoga, in karate, in gardening and they wrote and produced their own peace plays they shared for the communities."

The school is in the final stages of construction inside a former charter school near downtown.

Joel Juarez's foster siblings can't wait. They had the chance to sample the unbound curriculum through summer and spring break camps.

"As kiddos that have different learning needs they are excited about the model because they are constantly learning and having hands-on activities and they are really just excited and eager to be here," Juarez said.

Asa Wright's son will also be attending after transferring from public school.

"It's because I love the diversity and they're getting out into the community and that's something you really want your kids to be involved in because there are so many kids who grow up and leave Stockton," Wright said. "We actually want them to stay and put the bright minds here."

Hon is hoping to earn excellent marks with enough students and parents to grow their campus even more in the future.

They have space for 120 students and people can apply online.