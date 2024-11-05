Democrat Christina Fugazi faces Republican Tom Patti in Stockton mayoral race

As Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln vies for a seat in Congress, voters are set to decide who will be next to lead the city.

Republican Tom Patti and Democrat Christina Fugazi emerged from a group of six candidates as the two top vote-getters in the March primary.

Ahead of that primary election, CBS Sacramento asked each candidate what their day-one priority would be when they took office.

Fugazi, a long-time educator and former city councilmember from 2015 to 2022, said she believed prioritizing community safety could transform Stockton into a thriving city. Stockton has previously been ranked among the most dangerous cities in America.

"I plan to address this pressing issue by immediately working to strengthen the police force through recruitment and retention efforts, enhancing community policing initiatives, and implementing strategies to reduce crime and improve public safety across all neighborhoods," she said.

Patti, who has served on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors since being elected in 2016, said his focus would be on homelessness.

"As supervisor, I took the initiative securing funds for a (shelter first) plan with support services by partnering with Stockton (and other cities). We now have the structure in place to fix this humanitarian crisis," Patti said.

Lincoln, a Republican, opted not to run for re-election and is instead challenging Democrat Josh Harder in the race to represent California's 9th Congressional District.