Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln announces run to try and unseat Democrat Josh Harder for California's 9th District seat

STOCKTON – The current mayor of Stockton, Kevin Lincoln, has officially announced he is running for Congress.

The 42-year-old Republican is hoping to unseat Democratic Rep. Josh Harder in California's 9th District.

Lincoln highlighted his work in Stockton in his announcement statement, noting how the city has worked "on a bipartisan basis" under his leadership.

"Let me be clear that I believe both parties share responsibility for Washington's dysfunction," Lincoln said.

A spokesperson for Harder sent this statement about Lincoln's candidacy, reading in part:

"Kevin Lincoln has failed the city of Stockton, plain and simple. He diverted money away from police and now the Stockton PD is short over one-hundred cops. Crime and homelessness have soared on his watch."

Lincoln cited statistics in his official announcement that show how Harder's seat could be one of the more competitive races for Republicans, in particular highlighting how the 2022 Midterm elections were favorable for statewide GOP candidates in California's 9th District.

Despite those headwinds, Harder carried the district over Republican candidate Tom Patti in 2022 by a 54.8% to 45.2% vote.

Brett Dood, another Republican, has also announced a run for Harder's seat.

Lincoln was elected as Stockton mayor in 2020, beating incumbent Michael Tubbs.