Stockton police arrest suspect in 1994 double killing

An arrest has been made in connection with a 1994 double killing in Stockton, police said on Thursday.

Donald Lee Clark, 80, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Eugene Cates and Lawrence Loehr on May 23, 1994.

Police arrested Donald Lee Clark of Stockton in connection with a 1994 cold case. Stockton Police Department

Officers responded that day to the 10000 block of Thornton Road for a report that a person was assaulted. But when officers arrived, they located Cates and Loehr dead.

Evidence was submitted for analysis during the investigation and a number of people were interviewed, but a suspect was never identified.

The Stockton Police Department's cold case team eventually identified Clark as a suspect and arrested him in Stockton on Wednesday. He was booked into jail on counts of homicide.