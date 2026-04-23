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Stockton police arrest suspect in 1994 double killing

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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An arrest has been made in connection with a 1994 double killing in Stockton, police said on Thursday. 

Donald Lee Clark, 80, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Eugene Cates and Lawrence Loehr on May 23, 1994.

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Police arrested Donald Lee Clark of Stockton in connection with a 1994 cold case.  Stockton Police Department

Officers responded that day to the 10000 block of Thornton Road for a report that a person was assaulted. But when officers arrived, they located Cates and Loehr dead. 

Evidence was submitted for analysis during the investigation and a number of people were interviewed, but a suspect was never identified. 

The Stockton Police Department's cold case team eventually identified Clark as a suspect and arrested him in Stockton on Wednesday. He was booked into jail on counts of homicide. 

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