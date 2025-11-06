Starbucks' holiday menu includes $30 "bearista" mug already reselling on eBay for $300

Starbucks announced its 2025 holiday menu with several existing and new flavored drinks going on sale this week, but what's generating the most buzz is a new item: a $30 "bearista" mug, a glass cup for cold drinks resembling a honey bear container.

The mug, which is topped with a green silicone beanie, went on sale Thursday as Starbucks stores began offering its holiday menu. The mugs are already popping up for resale on eBay priced at $150 to $400 a pop, with several listed for $300 each.

Starbucks' $30 "bearista" mug is popping up for resale, with some sellers charging $300 or more for the item. Starbucks

Social media users posted videos Thursday of themselves waiting in line to buy a bearista mug, with some writing that their local Starbucks had limited purchases to one bear-shaped mug per customer. Others expressed disappointment that people had scooped up the mugs before they had a chance to buy one.

"I was the second person in line @Starbucks at 4am to get a Bearista cup, doors opened at 4:30am, and they were sold out…there wasn't even one on the shelf. How?!" one customer posted on Thursday morning.

Starbucks didn't immediately return a request for comment on whether it will limit purchases of the mug or whether more stock is expected in stores.

Starbucks holiday menu

Starbucks said its holiday menu items this year will be available as of Nov. 6. The drinks include:

Peppermint mocha



Caramel brulee latte

Iced sugar cookie latte



Iced sugar cookie breve



Iced gingerbread chai



Starbucks said its chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte drinks will return later in the season, but didn't specify a date. The company also said it's selling "holiday cold foams," which are frothy toppings that add flavors to cold coffee drinks. They include:

Gingerbread cream cold foam



Peppermint chocolate cream cold foam



Sugar cookie cream cold foam

Caramel brulee cream cold foam

Starbucks is introducing several new holiday bakery items on Nov. 6, including this polar bear cake pop. Starbucks

New and returning bakery items will also be sold for the holidays: