Stanislaus County weighs new truck parking rules after farmer complaints

Stanislaus County planners hosted a public meeting Wednesday night to gather feedback on a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating truck parking in agricultural zones.

The draft rules come after months of complaints from farmers who say unpermitted trucking operations are overrunning rural land, creating dust, traffic hazards, and environmental concerns.

Among the proposed changes: limiting how many truck parking facilities can operate within a one-mile radius, requiring proof that operators live on the land they use, and banning on-site oil changes and truck maintenance.

"We put our best foot forward with a lot of input from both the truckers as well as the landowners," said District 2 Supervisor Vito Chiesa, who helped develop the proposal as part of a county subcommittee.

Almond farmer Christine Gemperle, who lives next to an unpermitted trucking site near Ceres, said she's still waiting to see enforcement.

"There's still asphalt here. There's still trucks here. There's still servicing vehicles," Gemperle said. "Nothing's changed."

County staff say Wednesday's meeting is just the first step. If approved, the ordinance will still need to go through the General Plan Update Committee, Planning Commission, and Board of Supervisors later this year.