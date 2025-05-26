Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue person from Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A person was rescued after being found floating and unresponsive in the Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry over the weekend.

Modesto Fire officials says one of their crews were returning to the station after a different call early Sunday afternoon when they spotted a person floating in the river. The crew jumped into action and were able to pull the person out of the river quickly, just behind Station 29.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and started advanced life-saving care on the person.

stanislaus-co-rescue.jpg
Scene of the rescue Sunday. Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters say the person had regained a heartbeat and was breathing on their own within 15 minutes of being rescued from the water.

The person was then flown to a hospital for further care. No other details about the person or their condition have been released.

Two other people were also able to make it to shore without injury, Modesto Fire says. 

Cecilio Padilla

