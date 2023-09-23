Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy shoots suspect near Central Valley city of Newman

STANISLAUS COUNTY - A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting Friday night.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened just north of the city of Newman near Hwy. 33 and W Stuhr Rd. After the shooting, the suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Police have closed down Hwy. 33 at the intersections of Anderson, Lundy, and Stuhr roads as a result of the shooting investigation, according to Caltrans. There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.

The scene of the shooting is about 100 miles southeast of Sacramento.

This is a developing story.