Stanislaus County program aims to bring more daycares to area

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Two local nonprofits have teamed up to create The In-Home Child Care Expansion Project. Stanislaus 2030 and Nurture have brought 67 new daycares to Stanislaus County since fall 2023, with plans on bringing 230 by the end of 2026.

"There was a huge shortage of child care providers in our region, and the number one issue we saw was that we needed 17,000 more infant and toddler slots in order to meet workforce demand," Stanislaus 2030 Executive Director Amanda Hughes said.

Hughes said the county lost the most in-home daycares during the 2008 housing crisis. The total in-home daycares went from over 700 to under 300.

Just last year, Stanislaus County invested $1 million into the program.

"In the Central Valley, you can bring in revenue, about $73,000 a year, and net, after all of your expenses, about $50,000 a year, which is a good job. And it's a good job for people who may not have other opportunities. So there are really low barriers to entry here, and you can get a license by the state of California, even if you don't have a high school diploma, even if you don't speak English, that this is an opportunity to have a family sustaining wage," said Hughes

To find out how to become a Daycare provider through the In-Home Child Care Expansion Project, call 765-DAYCARE or visit their website.