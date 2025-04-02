Home damaged in storm near Modesto, weather officials investigating possible tornado

MODESTO – The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado in Stanislaus County Tuesday afternoon after a home was damaged.

The Modesto Fire Department said it responded to a home along Kiernan Avenue, which is located just north of Modesto, for a report that a home was damaged from a possible tornado just after 3 p.m.

Crews said they found extensive damage to the home and that equipment had been displaced. No injuries were reported.

The NWS was advised and said it didn't have any reports of tornado activity in the area prior, fire crews said.

On Wednesday, the NWS in Sacramento said it had a team in the field with the California Office of Emergency Services. Once the survey is complete, weather officials will release a report.

A strong thunderstorm was indicated on CBS13's radar in northern Stanislaus County between 2:23 p.m. and 2:32 p.m. with signs of rotation.

CBS Sacramento's weather team picked up strong thunderstorms in the area around 2:30 p.m. This storm produced small hail, lightning and wind gusts between of 30-50 mph.

The radar also showed signs of rotation but the storm was not placed under a tornado warning.

A funnel cloud was captured north of Modesto around 2:30 p.m.

Up north in the Yuba and Nevada counties area, a Tornado Warning was issued around 3 p.m.