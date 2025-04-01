Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado Warning issued for parts of Yuba, Nevada counties

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla,
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRASS VALLEY – A Tornado Warning was briefly issued for parts of Yuba and Nevada counties as significant weather moves through the region on Tuesday.

The Tornado Warning was in place for nearly an hour and expired around 3:15 p.m.

Parts of the Grass Valley, Nevada City, Loma Rica, Dobbins and North San Juan areas were included in the warning.

The Grass Valley School District had issued a shelter-in-place due to the warning. All students and staff are safe, the district says. 

Following the expiration of the Tornado Warning, a special weather statement was issued for the Nevada City, Dobbins and North San Juan areas through 4 p.m.

During this time, quarter-sized hail and strong winds are also possible with the storm.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.