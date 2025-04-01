Tornado Warning issued for parts of Yuba, Nevada counties

GRASS VALLEY – A Tornado Warning was briefly issued for parts of Yuba and Nevada counties as significant weather moves through the region on Tuesday.

The Tornado Warning was in place for nearly an hour and expired around 3:15 p.m.

Parts of the Grass Valley, Nevada City, Loma Rica, Dobbins and North San Juan areas were included in the warning.

The Grass Valley School District had issued a shelter-in-place due to the warning. All students and staff are safe, the district says.

Following the expiration of the Tornado Warning, a special weather statement was issued for the Nevada City, Dobbins and North San Juan areas through 4 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Nevada City CA, Dobbins CA and North San Juan CA until 4:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/kVz4p6FcWb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 1, 2025

During this time, quarter-sized hail and strong winds are also possible with the storm.