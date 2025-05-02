Van brings mental health care to rural areas of Stanislaus, Merced counties

GRAYON — A new resource is hitting the road, bringing mental health care to the Central Valley.

It's through La Familia Central Valley's recently launched mobile health van. The goal is to provide mental health services in rural communities that otherwise may not receive any mental health services.

Eva Martínez is a therapist for the van program and travels with a case manager. Both are bilingual, providing services in either English or Spanish.

"I know, a lot of times, people who don't speak English, they have a hard time navigating the mental health system, and that's why having that therapy component and the case management component is very important," Martinez said.

But if a client needs more intensive care, Martinez says they'll outsource to other programs.

"Our services are more moderate to mild and short-term, so if clients need long-term services, then we would definitely refer them out ot the county," she said.

All services are completely free.

"You don't have to be under any insurance, and if we are stationed somewhere, you can come in and do a walk-in," Martinez said. "We do free screenings if we are stationed there, but if you want to schedule an appointment, we also do that."

Their overall goal is not only to provide care but also to educate communities on the importance of mental health.

"Especially for communities that maybe never had access to it, or understand how important it is, or know they even need the help," Martinez said.

The schedule for the month of May: