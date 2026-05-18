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Fire in Stanislaus County will burn, create smoke for several days

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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The Modesto Fire Department Monday said a fire near Hickman will continue to burn for several days, but that there is minimal threat to nearby properties.

According to Modesto Fire, two large piles of almond hulls on the 1300 block of Meikle Road began burning on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke will be visible for miles as the fire continues to burn the almond hull piles for the next several days, officials said.

"As a precaution there are employees monitoring the situation closely," Modesto Fire said. 

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