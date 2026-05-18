Fire in Stanislaus County will burn, create smoke for several days

The Modesto Fire Department Monday said a fire near Hickman will continue to burn for several days, but that there is minimal threat to nearby properties.

According to Modesto Fire, two large piles of almond hulls on the 1300 block of Meikle Road began burning on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke will be visible for miles as the fire continues to burn the almond hull piles for the next several days, officials said.

"As a precaution there are employees monitoring the situation closely," Modesto Fire said.