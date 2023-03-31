Stanislaus County deputy who was going over 120 mph before deadly crash fired

STANISLAUS COUNTY – The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says they have fired a deputy who was driving over 120 mph in the fog before being involved in a deadly crash.

The incident happened back on Jan. 9, 2022. That morning, the sheriff's office said Eric Fulmer was speeding in a department-issued vehicle on his way to help with a Newman police officer reportedly struggling with a suspect.

At the intersection of River and Villa Manuchua roads, the sheriff's office says Fulmer was going 121 mph when someone was starting to make a left turn in front of him.

Fulmer hit his brakes, but he still broadsided the other vehicle at about 90 mph.

The driver of the other vehicle, 21-year-old Saul Betancourt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend also suffered major injuries.

On Friday, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse confirmed that Fulmer had been terminated over policy violations related to the crash.

Fulmer, who had been with the department for a decade, had been placed on administrative leave back in February after a review board recommended his firing.

Despite being fired, the district attorney's office declined to file charges against Fulmer.