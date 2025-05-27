Watch CBS News
Stanislaus County deputy arrested after on-duty sexual misconduct, kidnapping allegations

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office was arrested after an investigation into sexual assault and kidnapping allegations while he was on duty.

The sheriff's office has been investigating Deputy Israel Morales since March after a person who was arrested reported to Hughson police that a deputy, while allegedly on duty, was engaging in sexual misconduct.

Investigators have been verifying the claims, gathering evidence, and locating alleged victims. Morales was placed on modified duty on May 6 and was stripped of his peace officer powers while the investigation was ongoing.

Then, on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that Morales had been arrested.

israel-morales.jpg
Israel Morales' booking photo. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

"The actions detailed in this case represent a serious breach of public trust and are completely contrary to the values and professional standards upheld by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office," the department said in a statement.

Morales, a 30-year-old Hughson resident, is facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct involving a number of women. He's also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and multiple counts of solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff's office noted that Morales had been with the department since 2018.

No other details about the case, including any other victim information, are being released by investigators at this time. 

