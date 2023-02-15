Watch CBS News
Local News

Staffing shortage prompts week-long closure of Amador Transit system

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 2/15/23
Morning Headlines - 2/15/23 01:46

AMADOR COUNTY – People who rely on bus service in Amador County will have to find another way to get around until next week.

Amador Transit announced on Tuesday that they won't be operating until Feb. 21.

The service says a staff shortage is the reason for the operations pause. No other details were given.

According to the service's website, Amador Transit runs a fleet of 12 buses that includes weekday service in and around Amador County. Twice-daily connections to downtown Sacramento are also usually offered. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.