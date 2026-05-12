Woman in critical condition after stabbing in South Natomas, police say

Sacramento police are investigating a stabbing that they say left a woman in critical condition Tuesday evening in South Natomas.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive, just west of the West El Camino bridge over Interstate 5.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from at least one stab wound. Police said she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of 8 p.m., police said she was undergoing surgery.

Police say investigators are still working to determine exactly where the stabbing occurred in the area and are actively searching for any information about a possible suspect.

No additional details have been released.