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Woman in critical condition after stabbing in South Natomas, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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Sacramento police are investigating a stabbing that they say left a woman in critical condition Tuesday evening in South Natomas.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive, just west of the West El Camino bridge over Interstate 5.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from at least one stab wound. Police said she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of 8 p.m., police said she was undergoing surgery.

Police say investigators are still working to determine exactly where the stabbing occurred in the area and are actively searching for any information about a possible suspect.

No additional details have been released.

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