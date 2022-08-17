Watch CBS News
Stabbing in Rosemont leaves man with multiple wounds, woman arrested

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEMONT -- Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a stabbing in the Rosemont community in Sacramento County.

The incident happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Watt Avenue, where investigators say a woman stabbed a man several times.

When the woman was put in the back of the police vehicle, she began to have a seizure, and medical; personnel attended to her.

The man was rushed to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.

