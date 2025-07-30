Watch CBS News
Northbound Highway 99 blocked near Yuba City after motorcycle crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Traffic into the Yuba City area is blocked on northbound Highway 99 due to a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Bogue Road, south of Yuba City limits.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. Major injuries have been reported, California Highway Patrol says.

No estimated time of reopening has been given for Highway 99.

Northbound traffic on the freeway is being diverted onto Stewart to Railroad or S. Walton roads for the time being. 

