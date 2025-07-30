Northbound Highway 99 blocked near Yuba City after motorcycle crash

Traffic into the Yuba City area is blocked on northbound Highway 99 due to a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Bogue Road, south of Yuba City limits.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. Major injuries have been reported, California Highway Patrol says.

7/30/25 9:08am.

Northbound SR99 at Bogue Road is closed to include eastbound Bogue from SR99 for a major injury motorcycle vs. vehicle crash. No ETO at this time. Northbound traffic is being diverted on Stewart to Railroad or S. Walton. pic.twitter.com/5ofA9X8AqJ — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) July 30, 2025

No estimated time of reopening has been given for Highway 99.

Northbound traffic on the freeway is being diverted onto Stewart to Railroad or S. Walton roads for the time being.