Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto resident dies in Highway 132 crash, CHP says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Modesto resident has died after a crash along Highway 132 in rural east Stanislaus County on Monday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded to SR-132, near Rushing Road, a little after 4 p.m. to investigate a reported crash.

At the scene, officers found that a pickup truck had crashed on the north shoulder. The driver was apparently ejected in the crash.

Investigators believe the pickup flipped over as it was approaching Rushing Road.

crash.jpg
Scene of the Highway 132 crash.  Modesto Fire Department

The driver, who investigators said was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. CHP has identified the driver as a 28-year-old Modesto resident, but their name has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.