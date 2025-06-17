Modesto resident dies in Highway 132 crash, CHP says

A Modesto resident has died after a crash along Highway 132 in rural east Stanislaus County on Monday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded to SR-132, near Rushing Road, a little after 4 p.m. to investigate a reported crash.

At the scene, officers found that a pickup truck had crashed on the north shoulder. The driver was apparently ejected in the crash.

Investigators believe the pickup flipped over as it was approaching Rushing Road.

Scene of the Highway 132 crash. Modesto Fire Department

The driver, who investigators said was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. CHP has identified the driver as a 28-year-old Modesto resident, but their name has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.