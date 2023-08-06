Special education driver in El Dorado County arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

EL DORADO COUNTY – A driver for the El Dorado County Office of Education has been arrested after a dependent adult reported being sexually assaulted.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating back on May 31 after an allegation was made against a transportation driver.

Detectives say their investigation led to the arrest of Tarik Manasrah on multiple sexual assault charges.

Manasrah had worked as a special education transportation driver for the El Dorado County Office of Education since October 2021. Representatives from the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office Victim Witness unit are now contacting the families of students that Manasrah drove.

The sheriff's office says Manasrah is being held at El Dorado County Jail without bail.