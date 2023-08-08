El Dorado County special education driver pleads not guilty to sexual assault of dependent adult

EL DORADO COUNTY — An El Dorado County special education driver pleaded not guilty Monday to several counts of sexually assaulting a dependent adult, prosecutors announced.

Tarik "Ty" Manasrah was arrested in an investigation that began back on May 31 after the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding allegations made against Manasrah, who was employed by the county Office of Education.

Manasrah's charges included the oral copulation and sexual penetration of an incompetent person, sodomy of an incompetent person, sodomy by use of force, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery by restraint, sexual battery masturbation, and lewd act on dependent adult.

A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of August 28 with another set for September 25, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office. Manasrah remains jailed without the opportunity for bail.

Manasrah had been a special education transportation driver for the county since October 2021. Representatives from the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office Victim Witness Unit are now contacting the families of students that Manasrah drove.