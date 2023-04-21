Celebrate Spanish Language Day in Sacramento on April 23

The United Nations celebrates Spanish Language Day annually on April 23.

It's not only the second most spoken language in the world, but also one of the six official languages of the United Nations. This day itself honors the revered Spanish writer Miguel De Cervantes Saavedra and celebrates the significance of Spanish culture in the world.

Do you speak Spanish written on board, international flag in box, language Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here in the U.S., about 41 million people speak Spanish as a first language and it is the most studied foreign language in the nation.

Sacramento celebrates the culture with several Spanish restaurants, but before we share these places with you, here are some phrases that you might find useful.

¿Cómo estás?

How are you?

¿Me traes la cuenta?

Can I have the bill?

¿Qué plato me recomendarías?

Which dish would you recommend?

Now that you have some basic sentences, these are the Spanish restaurants you want to check out.

Aioli Bodega Española

A cheery eatery that offers Spanish fare and a large wine list, this cozy spot has been in Sacramento since 1994.

With a history that dates so far back, this is definitely a favorite to check out. Their menu includes:

Pulpo Gallego - grilled octopus, adobo marinade and roasted potatoes with paprika

Canalones "Florentina" - housemade caneloni, wilted spinach and white mushroom duxelle with bechamel

Paella - famous Spanish rice dish with different fillings available

Tapa The World

This is one of Sacramento's hotspots for Spanish food, and it celebrates almost 30 years of service in the city this year. It doesn't only offer a large variety of classic Spanish dishes, but you can also dine with the pleasure of live Spanish guitar.

Some of the classic tapas they offer include:

Tortilla Española - egg-potato cake

Gambas al Ajillo - shrimps sautéed in olive oil, garlic, parsley, white wine & dried red chili

Croquetas - a fritter that's crispy on the outside with a creamy bechamel mixture inside (filling changes daily)

Lola's Lounge

It's considered to be a celebration of Spanish and Latin cuisine throughout the Americas, meaning that you can enjoy food from different countries in a sitting. Their menu features different specialties from Spain, Cuba, and Puerto Rico.

Best part? The menu changes constantly so you can always look forward to new dishes, such as:

Pollo encebollado tostones - plantains with caramelized onion, chicken, avocado and pickled cabbage

Arroz vago (also known as lazy rice) - Caribbean rice with bacon and ground beef, served with empanada and salad

Mofongo - mashed plantains with slow-roasted garlic pork broth, served with prawns

Alaro Craft Brewery

A contemporary brewery with handcrafted beer and a Spanish-inspired menu, this is a fun place to be at if you're looking for good food and a good time.

They pride themselves on pairing their beer with the salty, smoky flavors of Spanish food, and you can look forward to dishes such as: