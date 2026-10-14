South Sacramento neighbors call for safety changes on Valley Hi Drive months after fatal crash

South Sacramento neighbors along Valley Hi Drive say repeated crashes, damaged vehicles and a deadly collision have left them afraid for their safety and eager for changes.

The crashes, which span more than a year, have been caught on one family's security cameras. They said they have had thousands of dollars in damages as speeding cars have blasted parked vehicles outside their home and damaged their property.

Tragedy struck back in April 2026, when Ariana Ayala was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a parked car and a fence on Valley Hi Drive. Sacramento police said the driver was a 19-year-old male friend of Ayala's.

The crash was caught on home security cameras. In just split seconds, a speeding car going sideways comes to a crashing stop.

Ayala was killed in the crash. Her mother, Betsy Lopez, spoke to CBS News Sacramento in June and said she was compelled to advocate for safer streets after her daughter's death.

Months later, there are still no safety changes on Valley Hi Drive.

"Dangerous, scary to walk or even visit my family," said one father who lives at a home damaged by repeated crashes.

His family installed a metal fence to protect the yard and home from speeding cars.

Isaac Gonzalez, a traffic safety advocate and founder of Slow Down Sacramento, said roads like Valley Hi Drive were built wide and open, which can lead to drivers ignoring speed limits.

"It creates a comfort for a driver to drive as fast as they want," Gonzalez said.

A city spokesperson said officials are aware of the concerns about speeding on Valley Hi Drive. Solutions are in the works to make the road safer, they say, including reviewing speed limits and implementing traffic calming measures.