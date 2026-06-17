New video captures deadly Sacramento crash as victim's mother seeks answers

A new video shared for the first time publicly captures a deadly crash that killed a 19-year-old passenger in Sacramento. Still, no one has been charged.

Ariana Ayala was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a parked car and a fence on Valley Hi Drive in April. The driver, Sacramento police confirm, was a 19-year-old male friend of Ayala's.

The crash was caught on home security cameras. In just split seconds, a speeding car going sideways comes to a crashing stop.

Betsy Lopez, Ayala's mother, says she never wanted to watch the video, but when she did, she saw an opportunity to be her daughter's voice.

Lopez sat down with CBS News Sacramento nearly two months after the crash. She shared video and photos of the aftermath, not because it was easy, but because she hoped it made the driver's reckless driving clear.

"I was very angry," Lopez said. "I was confused as to why. Why was she in the car? I always wonder, and I'm probably never gonna get the answer to this. What were her last moments like? Was she scared? Was she yelling? Was she saying anything to him at all?"

Lopez said that even with video evidence of the crash and its aftermath, there are still no charges in her daughter's case.

"I need answers and it feels, as her mom, I'm not getting those answers. I don't want my daughter's life to be swept under the rug. Her life mattered," Lopez said.

She shared photos of her daughter, a Sacramento City College student wanting to major in biology. Ayala ran a flower business and loved to travel, Lopez said.

Photos on the family mantle show Ayala with animals. She loved horses and she was always smiling, her mom said.

"She was a happy kid. She was very, very loved. She's missed… a lot," Lopez said.

On Valley Hi Drive, the damaged fence has been repaired. The truck smashed by the speeding vehicle is parked in the driveway, still damaged and undriveable. A memorial is set up at the fence line, cared for by Lopez and the homeowners.

While she pushes for accountability for her daughter's death, she also hopes the story is a reminder for drivers, especially those who race down residential streets near parks, schools, and homes.

"It's not worth it. There are a lot of things that're gonna come after, God forbid, anything like this happens again. But they need to understand that this is not a game. This is serious. You're putting other people's lives at risk and it's not fair," Lopez said.

A Sacramento police spokesperson told CBS News Sacramento the crash is still under investigation and can't share beyond that.