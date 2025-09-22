South Sacramento boy, 12, allegedly took parents' car and led deputies on chase

Authorities say no one was hurt after a preteen took their parents' car and led deputies on a short chase in south Sacramento Monday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just after 7 a.m., they got a report about a 12-year-old boy allegedly taking their family car and driving to his former school.

At the school on Caymus Drive in south Sacramento, deputies say the boy ran over some traffic cones and then left.

Scene at the end of the chase. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Deputies quickly spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the boy over, but he allegedly led them on a chase through the neighborhood.

A parked car and a patrol vehicle were struck during the chase, the sheriff's office says. No injuries were reported.

The boy has been taken into custody, deputies say.

Gerber Road near Valley Wood Drive remained blocked due to the investigation.