2 suspects in south Sacramento Valentine's Day homicide arrested in New York City

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Two suspects in a south Sacramento Valentine's Day homicide were arrested in New York City, authorities announced Tuesday.

Isaiah James and Ayonna Burgos, both 25, are awaiting transport back to Sacramento to face homicide-related charges for a February 14, 2024, shooting on Florin Road.

The woman who was shot died in an area hospital.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said FBI partners helped locate and arrest James and Burgos.

It was not yet clear if the suspects and victim knew each other or if it was a random shooting. Sacramento police said detectives are still working to confirm all factual circumstances of the case.

No further details were released.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 10:36 PM PDT

