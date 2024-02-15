Woman shot, killed at Pocket area shopping center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An active investigation is underway in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento after a woman was shot and killed.

Sacramento police said they responded to the 900 block of Florin Road to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot at least once. She was taken to the hospital by medics, but police said she later died.

Homicide detectives are now at the scene. Most of the Lake Crest Village shopping center is blocked off due to the investigation.

No suspect information has been released. The name of the woman killed has not been released.