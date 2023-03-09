Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist dies after crash involving sedan in south Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist dies after crash involving sedan in south Sacramento
Motorcyclist dies after crash involving sedan in south Sacramento 00:17

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both a sedan and a motorcyclist were involved.

California Highway Patrol says medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released. 

No other details about the crash have been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 9:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.