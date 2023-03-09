Motorcyclist dies after crash involving sedan in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both a sedan and a motorcyclist were involved.

California Highway Patrol says medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

No other details about the crash have been released.