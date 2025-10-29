New details revealed in South Lake Tahoe mayor's arrest outside Stateline bar

Newly released security and body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cody Bass last month outside a Stateline bar.

The video, obtained by the Tahoe Daily Tribune from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, has no audio. It shows Bass, who was mayor pro tem at the time, walking past AleWorX, a restaurant and bar on the Nevada side of the state line, before stopping to talk with a doorman.

At first, the exchange appears calm. But the footage later shows the two gesturing aggressively toward each other before the doorman kicks toward Bass, who then steps back.

Bass called the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to report what he said was battery. However, deputies later told Bass they believed he was the aggressor after reviewing the security footage. In the body camera video, officers also question Bass's credibility, suggesting he appeared intoxicated, something Bass denies, saying a breathalyzer confirmed he had only one drink.

Deputies arrested Bass on suspicion of assault, trespassing, and harassment. The Douglas County District Attorney's Office later dropped the assault charge but filed misdemeanor counts of trespassing and harassment.

"The Douglas County District Attorney chose not to even charge me for what I was arrested for, which is why I say I was falsely arrested," Bass said. "I'd like to have my time and prove that through due process."

In a statement to CBS13, Bass said he never entered the AleWorX establishment, calling the trespassing allegation "false."

Just last week, Bass was appointed to serve as mayor for the remainder of the year.

"As it's shown by the vote, the council trusts me, the community trusts me," Bass said. "I know through the due process, redemption will be found."

Bass is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Dec. 22.