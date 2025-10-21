Cody Bass named new mayor of South Lake Tahoe amid city hall turmoil

The City of South Lake Tahoe has a new mayor after weeks of political turmoil and public calls for stability at City Hall.

In a packed and emotional meeting Tuesday evening, the City Council unanimously voted to appoint Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass as the city's next mayor.

The chamber was standing-room-only, with so many residents in attendance that officials opened an overflow room to accommodate the crowd.

Many in attendance said they came out because they want to see South Lake Tahoe move forward after a rocky few weeks.

"The residents all have voices and they all should be heard one way or another," said South Lake Tahoe business owner Rebekah Havard. "And we should be able to support the city as best as possible in the coming days."

The city's leadership crisis began earlier this month when then-Mayor Tamara Wallace admitted to embezzling money from a local church. An attorney for the church says Wallace is believed to have stolen more than $300,000. She later resigned, leaving the city scrambling to fill the vacancy.

Bass, who will serve as mayor through the remainder of the current term ending later this year, addressed the council and the community following his appointment.

"We have a great city and we're doing great things," Bass said. "We have a lot of important business for the city that we need to be focused on."

Bass himself faces a misdemeanor charge, something he acknowledged directly during the meeting.

"I'm absolutely innocent," Bass said. "And I ask my council and my community not to judge me on that until I'm able to go through the due process."

His comments struck a chord with many in attendance, including one longtime resident who said Bass has consistently put the community first.

"I've been attending city council meetings for almost a decade now," said Melissa Soderston, a South Lake Tahoe resident. "I've never seen his actions be anything but focused on what was best for the community."

Others in the crowd echoed a message of patience and accountability.

"Everybody is innocent until proven guilty," Havard said. "There are times you shouldn't put yourself in certain situations, especially when you're in a city council position."

Some residents say the shake-up could even inspire more people to get involved in local government.

"Maybe I'll run at this point," Soderston added.

For many in South Lake Tahoe, Bass' appointment marks what they hope will be a fresh start for the city.