SUV goes off Highway 89 near Lake Tahoe and crashes into tree
Officers are urging people to slow down while driving on high Sierra roads after a recent crash near Lake Tahoe.
Thursday, California Highway Patrol's South Lake Tahoe division said officers responded to a crash off of Highway 89 north of Cascade Road.
First responders found that a Porsche Macan had gone off the side of the road.
The vehicle ended up crashing into a tree, stopping it from going further down the embankment.
Officers said the occupants inside the vehicle suffered moderate injuries. No other details about what led up to the crash have been released.
A tow company was called to the scene and pulled the vehicle up, prompting a short closure of SR-89.