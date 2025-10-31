Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV goes off Highway 89 near Lake Tahoe and crashes into tree

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Officers are urging people to slow down while driving on high Sierra roads after a recent crash near Lake Tahoe.

Thursday, California Highway Patrol's South Lake Tahoe division said officers responded to a crash off of Highway 89 north of Cascade Road.

First responders found that a Porsche Macan had gone off the side of the road.

A REMINDER TO SLOW DOWN Yesterday, a Porsche Macan went for a wild ride off SR-89, north of Cascade Road. Due to the...

Posted by CHP - South Lake Tahoe on Friday, October 31, 2025

The vehicle ended up crashing into a tree, stopping it from going further down the embankment.

Officers said the occupants inside the vehicle suffered moderate injuries. No other details about what led up to the crash have been released.

A tow company was called to the scene and pulled the vehicle up, prompting a short closure of SR-89. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue