Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI arrests alleged South Lake Tahoe fentanyl dealer linked to 4 overdose deaths

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – The FBI has announced an arrest in connection to the case of four people who died following suspected fentanyl overdoses in South Lake Tahoe last year.

Back on Feb. 12, 2024, first responders were called to a South Lake Tahoe home for an overdose situation involving multiple patients.

Authorities said three men and one woman were found dead, while a fifth person survived.

Investigators believe the group was sold fentanyl by a dealer who presented the drugs as cocaine just a day before in the parking lot of a South Lake Tahoe church.

The alleged dealer was identified by detectives as 31-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident Timothy Austin Pannell.

On Monday, the FBI's Sacramento Field Office announced that Pannell had been arrested on a federal complaint for felony fentanyl distribution.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Probation, and El Dorado County Sheriff's Office all helped the FBI in the investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.