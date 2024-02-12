3 men, 1 woman dead after suspected overdoses at South Lake Tahoe home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Four people have died after suspected overdoses at a South Lake Tahoe home on Monday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said, just after 9 a.m., officers and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a home along the 500 block of Roger Avenue for reports of an unresponsive person.

Officers said CPR was already being attempted before they showed up at the scene.

Medics soon pronounced two people at the scene dead. Two other people were also being given "advanced life saving measures," police said, but those two also died.

Two other people were also inside the house at the time, police said. Both are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators suspect that the deaths were connected to substance abuse, but confirmation will come after a joint investigation by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, the Dorado District Attorney's Office, and South Lake Tahoe police.

Police have not released the names of the people who died, but noted that they were three men and a woman ranging in age from 30-40 years old.