Solano sheriff calls supplemental patrols in Vallejo a success, with no impact on greater county response times

The Solano County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) hosted a community town hall Monday night to engage neighbors about the new partnership between the two agencies to better patrol underserved areas within Vallejo city limits.

Beginning January 21, Solano Sheriff's deputies stepped in to help fill the gaps.

It follows the unanimous approval by the Solano County Board of Supervisors in September 2025 of an $11.2 million contract allowing deputies to supplement patrols to parts of east and south Vallejo through the end of 2026.

"They're able to trust that when they call 911, they'll get a response. So this has been incredibly positive for our community," said Vallejo Mayor Andrea Sorce.

The shifts run Wednesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and include six deputies, one sergeant and one lieutenant from SCSO.

It follows the city declaring a local state of emergency in 2023 in response to critical staffing shortages at VPD.

"Residents were frustrated. Our department was working really hard to make the improvements, but it was very difficult," Sorce said.

The reason SCSO, which has faced its own staffing challenges, was able to provide the deputies to help police areas that otherwise would fall under the jurisdiction of VPD was thanks to a state law change.

California Senate Bill 1379, signed into law in late 2024, now allows retired deputies to log more working hours, surpassing their previously state-mandated limits.

In Solano County, eight retired deputies are now working in the Solano County courts, which freed up the eight full-time deputies to help keep Vallejo streets safer.

"We heard loud and clear from our community that they wanted more presence, more patrolling, that they wanted this partnership," said Sorce.

The goal was better response times in an area seeing a lot of violent crime.

"That was the major problem, right? Getting the police there when you need them the most. And we've definitely seen the results of making an impact on that while we're here," said Solano County Sheriff Brad DeWall.

DeWall says what they are doing is working and that 911 response times are getting better in east and south Vallejo.

"The community sees us. They see a presence. They see the cars, our cars, Vallejo Police cars, and that's a visual deterrent as well," DeWall said.

Before the contract was eventually approved, the Solano County Deputy Sheriff's Association, the department's union, came out against the move, which delayed a vote at the time.

The DSA said in a letter to the board that they feared the contract could reduce services for parts of unincorporated Solano County that rely on SCSO and could "erode community trust."

CBS Sacramento asked Sheriff DeWall if that is happening.

"It hasn't had an impact in other areas of the county. Right now, with the staffing model that we're using down here, with the six deputies, sergeant and lieutenant, it's had no additional impact on other areas of the county for service," DeWall said.

We also asked if he anticipates needing more deputies to be added to the patrols. DeWall says they are still evaluating.

"We're looking at it, though, to see, can we enhance service? Do we have the people for that or not?" said DeWall.

DeWall says the community has given the added SCSO deputies a warm welcome.

"It's been heartwarming, to be honest with you. The amount of reception that we've had from the community, just walking up to us, thanking us for being here, you know, going to the calls and just be happy that we're there to help serve them. It's just been very gratifying," DeWall said.

He added that just last weekend, SCSO responded to a shooting within their area of responsibility in Vallejo.

This contract expires at the end of 2026.