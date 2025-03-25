Driver suspected of DUI in deadly head-on crash on Solano highway

SOLANO COUNTY — A driver is suspected of a DUI after a head-on crash resulted in the death of another vehicle's driver on a rural Solano County highway, authorities said Tuesday night.

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles in the crash that happened just before 7:45 p.m. on northbound Highway 113 near Hay Road, the California Highway Patrol Solano said. This is about nine miles south of Dixon on Highway 113.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known. The surviving driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash resulted in Highway 113 being closed in both directions between Hay and Fry roads.