Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver suspected of DUI in deadly head-on crash on Solano highway

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

1 killed, 1 injured in Solano County head-on crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Solano County head-on crash 00:23

SOLANO COUNTY — A driver is suspected of a DUI after a head-on crash resulted in the death of another vehicle's driver on a rural Solano County highway, authorities said Tuesday night. 

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles in the crash that happened just before 7:45 p.m. on northbound Highway 113 near Hay Road, the California Highway Patrol Solano said. This is about nine miles south of Dixon on Highway 113.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known. The surviving driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash resulted in Highway 113 being closed in both directions between Hay and Fry roads.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.