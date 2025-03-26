Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash on state Highway 113 near Vacaville

One man died and a second victim was severely injured in a head-on crash between two vehicles Tuesday evening on state Highway 113 in Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 7:45 p.m., officers learned about a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 113 at Hay Road near Vacaville. 

One of the drivers, a 63-year-old Rio Vista man, died and the other, a 24-year-old Dixon man, suffered major injuries, according to Officer Garrett Pumphrey, spokesperson for CHP's Solano-area office.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, Pumphrey said.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Pumphrey said. 

Due to the collision, the freeway was shut down in both directions at Hay and Fry roads. The roadway was fully reopened at 11:29 p.m.

