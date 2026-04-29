Solano County peace officer memorial vandalized, plaques and bronze stars stolen

A public memorial for fallen law enforcement officers in Solano County was recently vandalized, the sheriff's office says.

In a statement Wednesday, Sheriff Brad DeWall said the Peace Officer Memorial outside the main office in Fairfield had been targeted by thieves, with several bronze stars stolen.

"Let me be clear: this was not simple theft, and not random vandalism. These were deliberate, calculated acts at places of honor, remembrance, and public service," DeWall stated.

The vandalized Peace Officer Memorial in Fairfield. Solano County Sheriff's Office

Several plaques at the adjacent Veterans Memorial were also stolen, DeWall said.

The sheriff said the department will investigate the theft using "every available resource."

"You violated places of remembrance that hold deep meaning for this county. We will work tirelessly to find you and ensure you are held fully accountable under the law," DeWall stated.

No description of the suspect or suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Solano County Sheriff's Office.