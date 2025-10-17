Solano County man sees success slowing onset of Alzheimer's decline thanks to new treatment

Ahead of Solano County's Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday morning in Fairfield, one Rio Vista man reflects on how the meaning behind the walks has changed for him in recent years.

Over the past couple of years, Dennis Beck has raised more than $10,000 through the Walk to End Alzheimer's, supporting Alzheimer's research.

Beck has a long family history of dementia. Flipping through photos of his mother, Lillian, he reflected on just how much they had in common.

It wasn't just their shared sweet tooth but the fact that both would be diagnosed with dementia. Lillian passed from the disease more than a decade ago.

Dennis Beck and his mother, Lillian

"It was very, very, very difficult," Beck said.

His diagnosis of late-stage, mild-onset Alzheimer's came about a year and a half ago. It followed his sister's diagnosis, too. However, her disease has progressed to the point where she has to be cared for in an assisted living facility.

"It did come to mind that, you know, maybe I'm in line for this. But it didn't own me," Beck said of his family history.

Beck started to notice just over a year ago that he was having trouble using his computer and with his short-term memory.

He decided he would not sit back and let the disease just take over his life.

Instead, he travels with his wife, Cindy, from Rio Vista to Sutter Health in Sacramento every two weeks for leqembi infusions, a treatment fully approved by the FDA in the summer of 2023.

"It slows the disease down so it allows you more time to be cognitively alert before the decline," Beck said. "I'm forgetful, but I'm not as forgetful as I was during that peak period before the infusions had started."

CBS Sacramento first told you about these treatments back in 2023 when a local man was participating in the clinical trials.

Today, Beck sees a big difference in his own cognitive function.

"I am grateful because of the treatment that I'm getting that wasn't available to my sister, it wasn't available to my mother, it wasn't available to my aunt. So, I am beyond blessed," Beck said.

There is no fear when he looks to the future, even though he knows all he can do is slow down this terrible disease.

"I find worrying about the future is not a positive. So, I don't take my days for granted at all. I'm just grateful that I have a good day every day," Beck said.

Hope outshines the darkness of dementia. Beck believes one day, Alzheimer's disease will be forgotten.

"I believe that one day there's going to be a cure. Maybe because I have it and I'm hopeful. I don't know if it's going to be in my lifetime. But I think it's going to come about and this killer disease can be reversed," Beck said.

CBS Sacramento anchor Marlee Ginter is emceeing the Solano County Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday morning.

For details on the event or to register, check out their website. Money donated supports the Alzheimer's Association and research to find a cure for the disease.