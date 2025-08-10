Motorcycle rider dies after crash at Solano County dirt bike track

A man died after a reported motorcycle crash at a dirt bike track in Solano County on Sunday, officials said.

The Vacaville Fire Protection District responded to Argyll Park on Cook Lane around 10 a.m. for reports of a motorcycle crash. Medics with a standby ambulance located the rider unconscious in a pond adjacent to the dirt track.

CPR was initiated, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire protection district said.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said the rider was a 50-year-old man. His identification has not been released.

The Argyll Park track is located off Highway 113 and is about 15 miles southeast of Vacaville.