Soda Springs hikers recovered days after not resurfacing in Rattlesnake Falls

The three hikers who went missing after jumping into the water while on a hike in Soda Springs were recovered on Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the bodies of the three men have been recovered," the Sheriff's Office said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.

A group of six men were hiking near Rattlesnake Falls on Wednesday when three of them jumped into the water, the Sheriff's Office said.

Around 3 p.m., one of the men called 911 and said that the three men never resurfaced. The three remaining hikers were flown out of the area Wednesday evening due to the challenging terrain in the area.

Search and rescue teams were sent to the area, and the Sheriff's Office said the dive team had to be flown in to help.

The search was suspended on Thursday due to underwater visibility issues and winds making it difficult for the helicopter to fly in. The search was then scaled back on Friday.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said three bodies were recovered.