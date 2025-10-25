Soccer spirit soars in Placer County as new complex promises growth ahead

More than 90 teams are taking the field this weekend for one of the largest and longest-running girls soccer club team tournaments on the West Coast, the Placer United Girls Cup.

The event is drawing thousands of players and families from across California and neighboring states to the Rio Linda area.

But this year, there's an extra layer of excitement. A brand-new soccer complex is set to open in Roseville next month, one that could reshape the future of soccer in Placer County.

The Placer Valley Soccer Complex, opening Nov. 21, will feature 10 new lighted turf fields, a playground, and the capacity to host hundreds of teams year-round.

"It's a great deal for the community," said Ron Benjamin, Director of Coaching for Placer United. "It brings in a ton of revenue, probably over a million dollars for Placer County. From restaurants to hotels, you name it."

Benjamin said the new complex will make hosting large tournaments like the Girls Cup easier and more efficient.

"It was the missing piece of the puzzle for us," he said. "No more lining fields, no more mowing grass."

Local coaches say the addition of turf will make a major difference, especially during the rainy season.

"I think turf fields are just the future," said Dale Barton with Rocklin FC. "Grass fields shut down when it rains. I think it's going to be great for the community and the players."

Players agree that better facilities mean more opportunities to play and improve.

"With grass, the rain floods the fields, and we lose chances to practice or play," said Harper Egri, a Rocklin FC player. "Turf will be a great opportunity to expand and grow in the soccer community."

Organizers say the new fields are expected to double the size of the Girls Cup in the coming years, bringing even more teams and economic impact to the region.

"It's fun," Egri said. "It opens up new opportunities for us to get exposure to better teams and grow as players and as a team."