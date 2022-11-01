Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season

Storm expected to drop up to 18 inches of snow in the Sierra and rain in the valley

SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain.

October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz.

"If it's one and done, it'll melt and we're gonna see continued dry conditions," said Schwartz. He said he'll be watching if there are storms that follow close behind to this first winter storm in the Sierra to help build the snowpack.

"It's getting into the time of year where you need to make sure you check the weather conditions before you decide to travel in the Sierra," said Raquel Borrayo, a spokesperson for District 3 Caltrans.

#Snow is on the way! We're expecting 9-18" of snow at the lab Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.



We'll have another shot at rain/snow this weekend and into next week. We may finally see this pattern shift!#CAwx #CAwater



Moisture begins on Tuesday leading to around 0.5" of total precipitation with some snow, according to the CSSL.

In the valley, rain is expected. With it, the "Claw" returns to Sacramento as part of the city's Residential Leaf Season from November 1 to January 23, 2023. Residents should fill the green bins first before leaving leaves for pick up on the street for the Claw.