Here's a sneak peek at The BLVD! in West Sacramento

A new entertainment venue is about to open in West Sacramento, and we got a sneak peek.

The BLVD! in West Sacramento is a new place to play, featuring 37,000 square feet of food and fun. It's an entertainment center featuring a bowling alley and modern-day arcade games.

"We really feel like this is a place where people can come, stay for hours, have a great time," said Tami Thompson, The BLVD! director of sales and marketing.

Suzette Gibson was among the very first people to try out the laser tag arena.

"It was really great, a lot of exercise, a lot of running around, but beautiful," she said.

It also features a live DJ, a bar and a restaurant. The bowling lanes also have a high-tech projection system called "Spark."

"It animates your lane, it has all kinds of killer graphics and it's just a really cool experience," Thompson said.

The BLVD! is located along West Capitol Avenue in the old Safeway building that's been vacant since 2018. They plan on hiring more than 100 employees.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero says it's a great addition to the community.

"I'm incredibly impressed at all the entertainment activities they have here for both children and adults," Guerrero said.

This is only the company's second location. So why did they pick West Sacramento?

"We see a lot of industry coming in, a lot of buildings coming in and we wanted to be a part of the expansion," Thompson said.

The new business has drawn some criticism for having a dress code that bans torn or baggy clothes and large chains.

"We want to make sure that people want to come here and have a good time with their family, and we want to make sure people feel safe," Thompson said.

But many West Sacramento residents say getting this type of venue is long overdue.

"It's good to have some type of entertainment where we don't have to leave the area, and it's right here in our neighborhood," Gibson said.

The BLVD! opens its doors to the public on Friday. Bowling costs between $30 and $55 an hour, depending on the time of day.