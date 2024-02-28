Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas explodes to become second-largest wildfire in U.S. history after burning 1.1 million acres

Raging wildfires sweep through Texas Texas’ Smokehouse Creek Fire becomes second-largest wildfire in U.S. history 02:06

In the Texas Panhandle, lampposts are now melted, power line posts are split in half and homes and properties have been reduced to charred remains. The Smokehouse Creek Fire that broke out on Monday has since extended to 1.1 million acres, firefighters said Thursday, quickly becoming the "largest and most destructive" in state history.

The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department said overnight that the fire, located in Hutchinson County, grew to 1.1 million acres and is roughly 3% contained.

"This is now both the largest and most destructive fire in Texas history," the department wrote on Facebook. "It is also the second largest wildfire in U.S. history."

On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service increased the state's wildland fire preparedness level to a 3 out of 5, meaning that "wildfire activity is impacting several regions of the state as the result of drought, dry vegetation or frequent fire weather events."

The group also confirmed the fire's rapid growth to more than 1 million acres at 3% containment on Thursday morning. The nearby 687 Reamer Fire that started in the same county has now "burned into this fire," the Forest Service said.

There are at least five active wildfires throughout the state, with the Smokehouse Creek Fire being the largest by far. The second-largest active wildfire as of Thursday is the Windy Deuce Fire in Moore County, which has grown to an estimated 142,000 acres and is 30% contained, according to the Forest Service.

Other active wildfires include the Grape Vine Creek Fire in Gray County and the Magenta Fire in Oldham County.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire had reached historic levels after just a few days. Previously, the biggest fire to ever ignite in Texas had been 2006's East Amarillo Complex fire, which grew to more than 907,000 acres.

One person has died in the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County, a county official told CBS Texas Wednesday night. The victim's grandson confirmed the death to CBS News, identifying the victim as 83-year-old Joyce Blankenship.

The Forest Service said that the Smokehouse Creek Fire is part of a multi-day wildfire outbreak across Texas and Oklahoma.

The fires temporarily shut down Pantex, the main facility that puts together the country's nuclear arsenal, but the facility, located about 30 miles east of the Panhandle city of Amarillo, is back to "normal day shift operations." No damage or issues were reported.

Wildfires as a whole are anticipated to only get worse as the world continues to burn fossil fuels that release planet-warming greenhouse gases. Last year, scientists at Climate Central released a report finding that wildfire seasons in the U.S. are "lengthening and intensifying, particularly in the West."

In this handout photo provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service, flames cross a road in the Smokehouse Creek fire on the evening of Feb. 27, 2024, in the Texas Panhandle. The blaze has grown to more than 850,000 acres since igniting Monday, making it the second-largest wildfire in Texas state history. Texas A&M Forest Service/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties on Tuesday to secure resources to help fight the massive blazes. High temperatures and dry and windy conditions – all of which is expected to become a more frequent and intense problem as global temperatures rise – contributed to the spread of the flames, Abbott said, with those conditions expected to remain for at least a few days.

A satellite image taken on February 28, 2024, shows overviews of the extent to which towns have been impacted by the fire. Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

"These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous," the governor said. "Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe."

Before Tresea Rancin escaped the Smokehouse Creek Fire, she watched as her home of 38 years in the town of Canadian went up in flames.

"I was Facetiming with my son, who is in the service, and he said 'Mom leave,'" Rancin told CBS News.



Rankin says she will rebuild.

"You got a choice, you can either get bitter or get better, and I'm getting better," she said.

As fast-moving flames quickly spread over the dried grassland, cattle ranchers near the town of Sinton released livestock to escape the flames.



Several school districts in the Texas Panhandle were closed Wednesday, and residents who didn't get out in time were being told to shelter in place.



"We asked them to leave because it's a very dangerous situation," Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth said.



More than 30,000 acres have burned in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services. At least 13 homes in Oklahoma have also been destroyed, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Public information map of the Smokehouse Creek Fire showing an estimated 500,000 acres as of Feb. 28, 2024. This is a preliminary perimeter and subject to change. Texas A&M Forest Service/Facebook

Today, several states, including Texas, have two additional months of fire weather compared to what was experienced in 1973, the group found. A combination of low humidity, hot temperatures and wind promotes the spread of wildfires.

"Human-caused climate change accounts for at least two-thirds of the rapid increase in fire weather in the western U.S. in recent decades," Climate Central says.

While temperatures are expected to be cooler in north Texas in the middle of this week, the National Weather Service says that warmer conditions will return by Friday, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal. However, some additional moisture is also expected and the service says that there could be some rain as early as Sunday.

— Dave Malkoff contributed to this report.