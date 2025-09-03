Smoke advisory issued in Calaveras County due to TCU September Lightning Complex fires

What we know about California's TCU September Complex Fires

The fires burning in Calaveras and Tuolumne County caused air quality officials to issue a smoke advisory, warning people that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Due to smoke from the TCU September Lightning Complex fires, areas in Angels Camp and Copperopolis are experiencing an air quality index of 170 or more, which indicates unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, officials said.

The smoke advisory issued by the Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District is scheduled to expire at noon on Thursday. But officials said it could be extended depending on conditions.

In Tuolumne County, officials issued an air quality advisory through Friday. Residents can check the air quality in their city online.

The smoke may also affect all areas of the county, and it depends on the wind direction. Overnight winds may cause sudden changes in smoke concentrations.

Officials are also monitoring the forecast, which indicates a high-pressure ridge in the atmosphere and lighter winds could keep the smoke in the area for several days.

"Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities if you can see or smell smoke. Poor air quality caused by the fires can lead to health problems especially for those who may already be at risk," Dr. Rene Ramirez, the Calaveras County health officer, said in a statement.

Officials also recommend keeping doors and windows closed, using an air purifier and wearing a mask.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the TCU September Lightning Complex fires have burned more than 13,000 acres. The largest fire, the 6-5 Fire, has burned several structures, including some homes.

Cal Fire reported 22 fires within the complex, all of which started when a thunderstorm moved through the Central Valley.