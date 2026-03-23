Sacramento airport says no plans to use ICE for TSA amid partial government shutdown

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been deployed to more than a dozen airports across the country to help move security lines along during a partial government shutdown.

Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) employees have been working without pay for more than a month now.

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) says it's aware of reports that ICE agents are being used to assist TSA during this time but noted that as of Monday morning, the airport has no plans to use federal immigration officials for support.

SMF recently issued a warning about potentially longer security lines and shorter patience as staff continue to work without a paycheck.

"It's challenging to work without pay. Everyone has bills to pay," said Michael Terrio, who was traveling from Austin to SMF.

President Trump said on Sunday that ICE agents would be deployed to assist TSA as staffing shortages and delays worsen. On Monday, ICE was seen at more than a dozen airports.

"I'd be a little uncomfortable, especially if they're heavily armed like they normally are. That'd be disconcerting," Terrio said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, "By sending ICE into airports, Trump is proving the problem in real time: ICE has become the president's lawless, under-trained, personal police force, deployed to serve his agenda - not the law."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the president is using every tool available to help travelers facing hours-long lines at airports across the country.

"Their number one mission there, as the president said, is help TSA with security. Help move the flow of people through those lines," said Tom Homan, White House Border Czar.

Despite SMF confirming there are no plans to have ICE help with TSA there, we found one woman demonstrating and handing out whistle kits with "know your rights" pamphlets.

Some travelers say that while the move may be done in the name of safety, they worry it might have the opposite effect.

"Would I drive instead? I don't know, maybe, but then gas prices are up, so that's another thing," Terrio said.

SMF says security wait times are similar to what they were before the shutdown.