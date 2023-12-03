Slow down: AAA warns of dangerous, aggressive driving during the holidays

AAA warns of dangerous, aggressive driving during the holidays AAA warns of dangerous, aggressive driving during the holidays 01:59

BALTIMORE - The holidays bring a host of not-so-jolly behaviors behind the wheel.

New research from AAA finds that more than half of drivers engage in one or more dangerous behaviors behind the wheel.

AAA spokesperson Ragina Ali says the most common danger is distracted driving, which includes talking on the phone and texting.

"Many drivers are still engaging in risky driving behaviors," Ali said. "And that, coupled with sort of the holiday season and the stresses that come with that, gave AAA reason to bring attention to this issue."

According to AAA, 22 percent of drivers admit to speeding on highways and residential streets.

"Even though they may acknowledge that it may be dangerous, they're still doing it, and they don't view it as basically socially unacceptable as some of the other driving behavior, so they almost condone speeding if you will," Ali said.

The new report also finds while drivers seem aware of the risks, only 4-out-of-10 fall under the "safe" category.

Here's a reminder for all drivers:

Take your time, slow down, and be safe on the roadways, especially during the holidays.

Before you drink, make sure you have designated a safe and sober driver.

And if you happen to see an aggressive driver, don't don't try to be a hero.

"If you see someone driving erratically, or unsafely, call 911," Ali said. "Leave it to the police."

The end-of-the-year hustle and bustle, heavier traffic, family tensions, and overwhelming expectations, can all contribute to dangerous roadways.

"It's supposed to be a holly jolly season, right?" Ali said. "But, unfortunately, we sometimes see tempers flare on the roadways, and we certainly don't want to see that."